Gas prices have been at record highs over the past couple of months and rideshare drivers are having a hard time keeping up. At its highest point this Spring, a gallon of gas was as much as $6.09 per gallon in Western states like California. However, prices remained above the $4 dollar mark for much of the United States as well, prompting local congressmen to introduce the idea of a gas stimulus rebate in order to curb the staggering costs of filling up the gas tank.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO