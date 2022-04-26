ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND Stockmen’s Association, Foundation launch ‘Hope after Haley’ disaster relief fund to help ranchers

By Jody Kerzman
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a rough couple of weeks for North Dakota’s cattle ranchers. Back-to-back storms have led to cattle losses and illnesses. Snow and wind damaged and destroyed buildings and fences, and feed supplies are running low for...

