Top 10 Most Popular Designer Brands In North Dakota

In so many ways Josh Duhamel is a "No Brainer" for the role of promoting his home state of North Dakota. So if you are one of those people that are in charge of looking for someone to hire to be a role model if you will, to represent North Dakota, and help attract visitors to our state, what qualities would appeal to you? To me, one of the most important assets a person could have is the ability to have that down-to-earth normalcy about them, and that is one of Josh's strengths. It's also pretty important in my mind, that the person is a North Dakota native ( although not entirely necessary ), someone who knows first-hand the lifestyle of North Dakotans, once again another reason why Josh Duhamel is a "No Brainer" pick.

MINOT, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO