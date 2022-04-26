ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Branded TV Restructures Unscripted Department Into Three New Content Teams

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Disney General Entertainment Content’s kid and family-focused producer Disney Branded Television is restructuring its unscripted and nonfiction arm into three new dedicated content teams focused on “distinct areas of storytelling,” including original documentary, unscripted, and partnerships and kids.

The unscripted department of Disney Branded Television will now consist of this trio of teams: Disney Original Documentary, Disney Branded Television Unscripted, and Disney Branded Television Partnership and Kids.

As part of this restructuring, five Disney Branded TV execs have received promotions: Marjon Javadi to vice president of Disney documentary films and docuseries, Nicole Silveira to vice president of unscripted, Claire McCabe to vice president of brand partnerships and kids, Meghan de Boer to executive director of brand partnerships and kids, and Jordan Gilbert to executive director of unscripted.

The three different content teams inside the unscripted section will continue to report to Marc Buhaj, vice president of unscripted and nonfiction, under the senior leadership of Charlie Andrews, executive vice president of live action and alternative series at Disney Branded Television.

“Aligning our strengths into three areas of dedicated focus across unscripted and nonfiction content prepares us to maximize the biggest global opportunities in this unique space, one with unlimited possibilities of stories not yet told,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, on Tuesday. “Charlie, Marc, Marjon, Nicole, Claire, Meghan and Jordan are energized to make the best unscripted content with creative minds across Disney and throughout our industry and to continue delivering compelling and entertaining stories that reflect the Disney brand that families have loved for nearly 100 years.”

