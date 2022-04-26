Maren Morris, Kane Brown + More Country Stars Rejected By ‘American Idol’ [PICTURES]

In a way, Chris Janson's new album, All In, and its title track are continuations of a theme he set up with "Done," a hit single off of his last album, Real Friends. For one thing, both titles came from thoughts he had when he first met his wife, Kelly. "It's the truest picture of my love story with Kelly, ever," the singer tells Taste of Country. "At the time I met her, I said two things. I said, 'Done and done,' which is where [the song] 'Done' came from, and I said, 'I'm all in on this one. I wanna be a stepdad to two great bonus kids. I'm all in with you.' I was, and I am, and I will always be."

