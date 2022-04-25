ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Night Weather

WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler air has descended upon the Wabash...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/28 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s and 20s across the area. For the remainder of the day, expect plenty of sunshine, gusty winds (30-40+ mph) and highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be cold and blustery again with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs near 60.Looking Ahead: Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy