ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Busy Week for the Beef Checkoff in Alabama

southeastagnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beef checkoff program in Alabama has a busy week of events coming up...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

3 new license plates available in Alabama

Fans of the World Games will soon be able to have their own distinctive license plate. The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin selling World Games 2022 license plates on May 1. The license plates – white with a colorful World Games logo on the side – will cost an addition $50 with the net proceeds used to support the event. The World Games are planned for July 7-17, bringing more than 300 athletes representing 100 countries to complete in 33 different sports.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Half of Alabama’s new teachers leave classroom within three years, report says

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for some districts to improve. The report put the national five-year exit rate at 44%.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Some Alabamians call for end to Confederate Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State offices are closed Monday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day — a holiday not everyone agrees should be celebrated. “State funds and state resources should not be used to honor anyone who had any association with the Confederacy,” Alabama Democrats Political Director Dexter Strong said. Strong doesn’t think the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beef Checkoff#Aca#Education
AL.com

Confederate Memorial Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Alabama? Will mail run?

If you need assistance from state agencies in Alabama on Monday, you will have to wait. State agencies are closed Monday, April 25 in observance of Confederate Memorial Day. It’s one of three Confederate-related holidays in Alabama – Robert E. Lee’s birthday on third Monday in January (celebrated along with the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King); Confederate Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in April; and the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on the first Monday in June.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AL.com

15 Alabama counties with the worst commutes

No. 1 - Greene County. Means of transportation: drove alone (72.7%), carpooled (23.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3%) Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.9%) No. 3 - Blount County. Average commute time: 34.4 minutes. #122...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Burger Joints is in Alabama

I’m a cheeseburger type of gal. I like them simple or all the way piled up with toppings. It doesn’t matter, as long as it is good and local. There are tons of spots that I really call my name when it comes to burgers. Of course, in Tuscaloosa, there is Oasis, Rama Jama’s, and many other great spots. I even made my personal list back in 2020. I caught major drama for the list of my favorite cheeseburgers. I don’t know why because it was my list. [LOL] You can check it out here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy