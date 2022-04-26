Busy Week for the Beef Checkoff in Alabama

When I used to edit print newspapers I would ask the bosses to develop us a scratch-and-sniff option. It might’ve been great for food pages. Postgame locker-room notebooks, not so much. That came to mind again during the first story listed below. Here’s what’s on the podcast today:...
Fans of the World Games will soon be able to have their own distinctive license plate. The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin selling World Games 2022 license plates on May 1. The license plates – white with a colorful World Games logo on the side – will cost an addition $50 with the net proceeds used to support the event. The World Games are planned for July 7-17, bringing more than 300 athletes representing 100 countries to complete in 33 different sports.
Alabama has hired Caddell Construction Co., LLC, to build a specialized men’s prison facility in Elmore County, a move that has been anticipated for months. The contract with Caddell, which is based in Montgomery, was effective April 15, said Gina Maiola, communications director for Gov. Kay Ivey. AL.com asked...
This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for some districts to improve. The report put the national five-year exit rate at 44%.
U.S. News and World Report recently released its annual rankings of America’s best high schools. Beyond national and statewide rankings, the group calculated rankings by metro area within each state. Some of Alabama’s high schools are not located in a metro area, so these rankings only considered 291 out...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State offices are closed Monday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day — a holiday not everyone agrees should be celebrated. “State funds and state resources should not be used to honor anyone who had any association with the Confederacy,” Alabama Democrats Political Director Dexter Strong said. Strong doesn’t think the state […]
Parents in Birmingham and Huntsville were left scrambling to find alternative plans for the care of their children after Ardent Preschool & Daycare gave them just four days’ notice that the facilities’ hours would be cut on Monday due to staff burnout. In a message to parents delivered...
Mobile’s dwindling population might be at its lowest point since the 1950s, but city officials have a plan. And they say there is an outside chance the Port City could become Alabama’s largest city by the end of the year. A renewed annexation push was announced on Tuesday....
If you need assistance from state agencies in Alabama on Monday, you will have to wait. State agencies are closed Monday, April 25 in observance of Confederate Memorial Day. It’s one of three Confederate-related holidays in Alabama – Robert E. Lee’s birthday on third Monday in January (celebrated along with the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King); Confederate Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in April; and the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on the first Monday in June.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s primary elections are four weeks away, but getting frontrunner candidates to commit to debates and forums is proving difficult. The League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum for Secretary of State Tuesday to give voters the opportunity to learn more about their options on election day. “We feel like […]
No. 1 - Greene County. Means of transportation: drove alone (72.7%), carpooled (23.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3%) Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.9%) No. 3 - Blount County. Average commute time: 34.4 minutes. #122...
As Alabama recognized Confederate Memorial Day with a state holiday today, the Southern Poverty Law Center criticized the observance and reiterated its support for the removal and renaming of memorials to the Confederacy. According to the SPLC, 73 Confederate memorials were removed from public spaces last year. That includes the...
Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day is scrambling to save the city’s new regional medical center that opened in 2020 but is facing a post-COVID financial distress. The issue, Day said, is a matter of life or death. “People are dying in larger percentages in rural areas, especially the Black Belt,...
I’m a cheeseburger type of gal. I like them simple or all the way piled up with toppings. It doesn’t matter, as long as it is good and local. There are tons of spots that I really call my name when it comes to burgers. Of course, in Tuscaloosa, there is Oasis, Rama Jama’s, and many other great spots. I even made my personal list back in 2020. I caught major drama for the list of my favorite cheeseburgers. I don’t know why because it was my list. [LOL] You can check it out here.
There are just a few dominoes left to fall in the 2023 quarterback recruiting cycle. The general consensus is Arch Manning will pick between Alabama, Texas and Georgia. In the supposed three-team race for the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, the math isn’t adding up for the eventual losers.
