On April 26 at 12:12 a.m. emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle accident on 21st Avenue, south of 42nd Street near the Scottsbluff city limits. "There were barricades at the intersection of 21st Avenue and E. 42nd Street at the time," Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said. "The road was closed due to electrical infrastructure repairs caused by a severe windstorm over the weekend. There was construction equipment on the roadway."

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO