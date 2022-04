PEMBROKE — H​ilda Pinnix-Ragland, a senior Fortune 500 business executive and philanthropist, will serve as keynote speaker at spring commencement at UNC Pembroke. The Graduate School will be held on Friday, May 13 and the undergraduate ceremony will be Saturday, May 14. Both ceremonies will be held on the Quad between Livermore Library and Old Main Pinnix-Ragland will speak at both ceremonies.

