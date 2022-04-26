ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baking with Biskie: Pasta with Roasted Broccoli, Almonds, and Artichokes

KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Biskie and Josh are starting the week with an incredible...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
#Roasted Broccoli
thecountrycook.net

Chimichurri Sauce

This Chimichurri Sauce is an easy recipe that comes together in minutes and goes great served over steak, chicken or shredded meats!. I never tried to make my own chimichurri sauce until I had the most amazing chimichurri sauce at a restaurant while on vacation. I knew I had to try and recreate it at home. It is so versatile and can go over so many things such as carne asada, barbacoa, carnitas and more. It is great when made into a bowl with meat and vegetables or used as a dipping sauce. The ingredients are simple to find and it whips up in minutes. If you are looking for a fresh and flavorful sauce, then you need to make this Chimichurri Sauce recipe.
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
Taste Of Home

How to Make Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies

We found a really tasty twist on a classic cookie, and it’s all thanks to one ingredient: a box of instant pudding mix. When this special ingredient is added to the batter, the result is Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies. They have a thicker and softer texture than regular chocolate chip cookies.
Parade

40 Homemade Egg Noodle Recipes That Go Way Beyond Tuna Casserole and Stroganoff

I’m not sure egg noodles get the attention they deserve. Egg noodles are typically the first choice of noodle in dishes like stroganoff and chicken noodle soup, but they are also a great choice in casseroles and stews. These noodles cook up fairly quickly and are very versatile. Egg noodles are even terrific as a simple buttered noodle for picky kids and they can be so much more—as you’ll see with our collection of 40 best egg noodle recipes.
WWL-TV

Recipe: Zucchini Fries

Preheat oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut zucchini into fry-like pieces. Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk with the milk. Season with salt, pepper, add the crushed garlic, oregano, and thyme. Mix well. On a separate plate, have your breadcrumbs ready. Grease a large baking tray with...
Mashed

Katie Lee Biegel's Sheet Pan Pork Chops Are So Relatable

Sometimes, we crave warm home-cooked meals but dread doing all the prep work and cleaning. In times like these, it's a good idea to have some easy one-pot recipes. Or you could go something like this simple recipe for Greek chicken that you can throw on a sheet pan and pop in the oven — it takes less than an hour from start to finish.
thespruceeats.com

Pistachio Pudding Cake Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Colorful, moist, and flavorful, this pistachio pudding cake is an impressive dessert to take along to a party or potluck. It's an easy cake, too. The cake is a breeze to make with a cake mix and a box of instant pistachio pudding, and it can be baked in a Bundt cake pan or rectangular cake pan.
WWL-TV

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and...
