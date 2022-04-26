Jerome ID Police Ask For Help Locating Young Girl
South Idaho police are currently looking for a young girl that was reported missing on Sunday, April 24. The Jerome Police Department...kool965.com
South Idaho police are currently looking for a young girl that was reported missing on Sunday, April 24. The Jerome Police Department...kool965.com
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0