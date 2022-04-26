ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelorette’s J.P. Rosenbaum Is ‘Back to Normal’ After Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnosis: ‘It Was Life-Changing’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPhoz_0fKkZadt00

Feeling healed. Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum is in a much better place following his frightening Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis .

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

"It was traumatic," the 45-year-old reality TV alum exclusively recalled during an interview on Us Weekly 's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast . "It was life-changing. It was eye-opening [and] put things in a perspective that life can kind of take a turn like that, you know? But after a couple months, I was really back to normal."

The illness causes the immune system to react against the nervous system, which can lead to paralysis and weakness throughout the body. "It can become a chronic condition, but fortunately I am not one of those [cases]," the Bachelorette alum explained. "The odds of me getting it again are the same as me getting it in the first place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjBqx_0fKkZadt00
J.P. Rosenbaum Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The New York native has been "doing well" since his initial episode, recalling that "it came on within less than 24 hours." The recovery process was "really, really challenging," Rosenbaum told Us , adding that it "took probably close to two full months" to regain mobility.

Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

Read article

During a recent Q&A with his Instagram followers, Rosenbaum said that it was "humbling" to "make a full recovery" after struggling with his health . "I was very lucky to be diagnosed quickly and treated quickly," he wrote. "It limited the damage to my nerves so they were able to heal ... Many other people are not as fortunate."

Rosenbaum was hospitalized in December 2019, revealing in an Instagram Story video at the time that he was struggling with "things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant." His then-wife, Ashley Hebert , noted in a social media upload of her own that the construction manager was "in treatment and doing well."

Courtesy of J.P. Rosenbaum/Instagram

Less than one year later, the ABC personalities announced via Instagram that they had split. The former couple met on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011 and got married in 2012 before welcoming son Fordham, 7, and daughter Essex, 5.

"Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie," Rosenbaum wrote in his statement at the time. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum's Coparenting Moments Since Their Split

Read article

Hebert, for her part, noted in a post of her own, "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

Us broke the news in October 2021 that the duo finalized their divorce and reached a confidential settlement. Hebert has since moved on with boyfriend Yanni Georgoulakis , but there's no tension between the exes when it comes to coparenting.

" The kids are happy . They're healthy," Rosenbaum told Us . "They're used to spending half the time [with me] and half the time [with their mom]. Thankfully, it's relatively easy. I know for some, it can be very, very difficult. We are so fortunate."

He continued, "There are times where we have scheduling conflicts where we are able to work it out where I'll take them for a day that she has them, or she'll take them for a day that I have them. So it's pretty seamless."

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

J.P. Rosenbaum on Dating After Divorce, Why He and Ex Ashley Hebert Are Still a ‘Bachelorette’ Success Story

Dating after divorce. J.P. Rosenbaum got candid about life following his split from Ashley Hebert, including how he felt leading up to when the season 7 couple announced their separation. “I’d say there was a little bit of anxiety,” the 45-year-old Michigan native began on the Tuesday, April 12, episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert’s Boyfriend Is Food Blogger Yanni Georgoulakis: 5 Things to Know

Finding love again! Nearly two years after Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced their separation, Us Weekly can confirm that she’s moved on with Yanni Georgoulakis. The former Bachelorette, 37, has been dating the food blogger, also 37, for nearly one year. She previously confirmed to her Instagram followers in October 2021 that she had a […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ashley Hebert’s Boyfriend Yanni Georgoulakis Bonds With Her and J.P. Rosenbaum’s 2 Kids: Photos

Bonding with her boyfriend! Ashley Hebert showed her two children adorably bonding with Yanni Georgoulakis after debuting their relationship. The Bachelorette alum, 37, documented their “pool day” with son Fordham, 7, and daughter Essex, 5, on Sunday, April 25, via Instagram Stories, from mirror selfies to swimming shots. “Never a dull moment,” the Bachelor Nation […]
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor Nation#Guillain Barr#Q A
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega now unrecognisable after dramatic transformation

Two years after her journey in the TLC series, without a doubt, 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose Vega has become one of the most iconic contestants of all time. Glowing up after a breakup, the 26-year-old contestant, who looks gorgeous as ever after attempted a long-distance relationship with none other than Big Ed.
TV SHOWS
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
extratv

‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman Engaged to Blaine Hart

“The Bachlorette” alum Andi Dorfman, 34, and boyfriend Blaine Hart, 35, are taking the next step in their relationship!. On Wednesday, Dorfman announced their engagement. Along with a photo of them kissing on the beach with her engagement ring front and center, she wrote on Instagram, “WORTH THE WAIT!!!!”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

126K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy