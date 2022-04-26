ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Firefighters Spent Nearly Nine Hours Battling Two-Alarm Fire At Recycling Business

kfornow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–What started out as a call about a pile of cardboard on fire ended up turning into a two-alarm response early Monday afternoon at Green Quest Recycling, near 4th...

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

One person killed in Lancaster County head-on crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have released new details after one person was killed in a head-on crash in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Police were called to the scene of the collision at S. 70th and Revere Lane in Lincoln shortly before 1:30 p.m. Investigators say...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

21-year-old firefighter dies in one-vehicle crash

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident involving a member of the Lyman-Kiowa Volunteer Fire Department early Sunday morning in Scotts Bluff County. State Patrol Spokesperson, Cody Thomas, says Hunter Lemley, 21, of Morrill, was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on Highway 26...
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha apartment fire destroys new resident's future home

An organ donor's death brings two families together. Crews contain Omaha apartment fire after ten-hour battle. A large fire at a vacant senior living facility is contained. A bike rider is injured after a car accident Sunday. Omaha Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief discusses fire at Heartwood Preserve...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Retired fire chief killed, 15 firefighters injured in Nebraska wildfire

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A retired fire chief died, and at least 15 firefighters have been injured by wind-driven wildfires sweeping across portions of Nebraska. Alyssa Sanders, with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that John P. Trumble, 66, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road Friday due to poor visibility.
CAMBRIDGE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
WOWT

House fire near Omaha intersection under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is still working to figure out what caused a fire to ignite at a home Monday afternoon. Omaha Fire investigators say four family members were at a home near South 24th & Q Street at the time. But they all got out...
OMAHA, NE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Captain#Accident#Lincoln Firefighters#Green Quest Recycling#Lfr#Kfor
KSNB Local4

Multiple vehicle crash leads to closure of Highway 281 north of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A multiple vehicle accident has lead to road closures just north of Grand Island Saturday evening. According to a Facebook post from St. Paul Police Department, there was a multiple vehicle pile up on Highway 281 at White Cloud Road. The crash was believed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
KXRM

Man dead after shooting at neighbors’ homes; residents forced to evacuate

FLORISSANT, Colo. — A man is dead after authorities say he began shooting at his neighbors’ homes from inside his own home early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies received a call regarding shots fired in the area at 415 Forest Glen trail in Florissant. When they arrived, deputies […]
Western Iowa Today

Suspected Diesel Spill in Northwest Iowa Reached Silver Lake

(Spencer, IA) Crews have been working to clean up and investigate what appears to be a diesel spill at or near a state park in northwest Iowa. Trapper’s Bay State Park sits along the north shore of Silver Lake. Dickinson County Emergency Management director Mike Ehret says someone passing by noticed a shine on top of the water of Silver Lake and the smell of fuel. Responders brought in some equipment, including the county’s hazmat trailer to contain as much as they could in Trapper’s Bay and try and keep any more from getting into the bay itself. An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation isn’t done, but the spill may have happened when an above-ground storage tank was overfilled. Trapper’s Bay State Park was established in 1933 and has a picnic shelter that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPENCER, IA
KETV.com

'They have nothing': Crews battle wildfire in Burt County

BURT COUNTY, Neb. — Wildfires wreak havoc across Nebraska. The state emergency management agency says firefighters are battling multiple fires across the state. That includes this one near Cambridge in Furnas County. Officials confirm at least one person has died. We do not know that person's name yet. Four...
BURT COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy