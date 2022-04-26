ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Invites Elon Musk To Bring Twitter HQ To Texas

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NaiJ_0fKkUKOU00
Photo: Getty Images

Three of Elon Musk 's companies are headquartered in Texas. Will Twitter be next?

On Monday (April 25), Twitter accepted Musk's $44 million buyout . Hours after the sale was made official, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited the world's richest man to bring the Twitter headquarters to the Lone Star State. ".@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company," Abbott said in the tweet .

Musk moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, in December 2021. He also moved The Boring Company to Central Texas. According to USA TODAY , Musk is likely expand SpaceX into Austin in addition to relocating his private foundation's headquarters to Austin.

In a statement Musk made about obtaining Twitter, he said:

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Comments / 1

John Dos
2d ago

u serious y'all have already corrupted our city it's only gotten worse and it's only going to get worse don't need that trouble and headache

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Austin, TX
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#The Boring Company To
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
The Week

What would Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Elon Musk and Twitter recently changed their relationship status to "it's complicated," and — like any A-list union worth caring about — the drama has been both plentiful and at times hard to follow. Here's everything you need to know:. Ok, start at the beginning — how is...
BUSINESS
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy