Stevie Nicks has announced four new 2022 solo performances that will take place in June at various amphitheaters across the U.S. The first of the new dates is scheduled to take place in Ridgewood, Wash., on June 10. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter will then head to the Bay Area for a concert in Mountain View, Calif., on June 12, followed by performances in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 16 and Noblesville, Ind., on June 21.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO