New York City, NY

Coalfire

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unlike certain other cities (ahem, New York), Chicago knows how to appreciate pizzas of all kinds. Like Coalfire, whose thin crust pies are crispy and...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

Pecan Square Café

Pecan Square Cafe is the latest restaurant from the people behind spots like Sammie’s, Perla’s, Lamberts, Pool Burger, and Clark’s Oyster Bar (it’s actually right behind Clark’s in Clarksville). Inspired by California restaurants like Zuni Cafe, Pecan Square Cafe has a rustic, simple, and seasonally-driven menu, with dishes like handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a whole roasted chicken for two. As one might expect, the attention to detail and design is high, the space is airy and light-filled, and it’s nearly booked out a month in advance (although they do reserve tables for walk-ins).
CLARKSVILLE, NY
The Infatuation

Hometown Barbecue

Some things are good enough on their own. For example, finding $50 on the ground is great. Adopting a puppy is wonderful. We could stop there and be just fine. But imagine if you went to pick up that $50 bill and discovered a $100 underneath it, or if you brought home that adorable puppy and then learned it knew how to do your taxes.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Toshokan

From the co-founder of Swift’s Attic and Wu Chow and a former Sushi|Bar chef comes Toshokan, a sushi counter in the Native Hostel in East Austin serving a 14-course omakase. Reservations can be hard to get—they sold out immediately once they were released.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sistory Thai Kitchen

When’s the last time you had lobster ravioli tom kha at your neighborhood Thai restaurant? We’re going to assume the answer is, “Wait, what is lobster ravioli doing in my tom kha?” Sistory Thai in Berkeley sets itself apart by serving exciting Thai dishes we don’t often see at other casual spots we rely on for quick dinners before slouching on the couch. Aside from the lobster ravioli in creamy coconut broth, there are other dishes that hold our attention, too. The crispy cod tacos are wrapped in the flakiest roti and topped with mayo. The Northern Thai specialty, kanoom jeen nam ngew, is a big bowl of luxurious pork rib stew with vermicelli noodles, minced pork, and pickled vegetables. And the two-toned melon spritzer arrives in a tall glass resembling a chemistry class beaker. Like any great neighborhood restaurant, this place is charming, with faux brick walls, flowers, friendly servers, and happy people filling the tables in the small space.
BERKELEY, CA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
The Infatuation

La Biznaga #2

What sets La Biznaga #2 apart from the other taquerias nearby is their selection of 16 different fillings. You can customize your taco line-up however you want, with options like chorizo, carne asada, crispy beef intestine, and juicy lengua. Though the tacos are the highlight, they also have larger plates of enchiladas, fajitas, and a steak dinner. Bright, vibrantly colored, and with plenty of tables, it's great for solo diners, couples, and small groups. Plus, they also have Taco Tuesday discounts, which is an easy excuse to try all of their varieties at least once a week.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Infatuation

Uncool Bar

Uncool is the Kindle of restaurants. It’s not owned by Amazon, but it does share a parking lot with Whole Foods, is undeniably convenient, and feels like it’s algorithm-generated. For starters, you order and pay on a tablet. They’re open from 11am-2am every day. DJ mixes of songs you know and might love blast whether its 1pm or 1am. And fried chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, kale salad, and espresso martinis are on the menu. We’re not telling you to go out of your way to come here, but if it’s late and you’re hungry, this West Hollywood patio spot is fast, economical, and maybe even a little bit fun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

NORMS Restaurant

Sadly, the 24-hour diner is a dying breed in LA, which makes places like Norm’s all the more special. Does this SoCal chain have the most elevated breakfast in town? Of course not. But eating a giant omelet with hash browns inside the iconic Googie-inspired location on La Cienega at 2am is an LA right-of-passage—-and a meal that’ll always help you feel better in the morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

Rintaro

Stepping into Rintaro always feels like we’ve left the city completely. The tiled, string light-filled courtyard is surrounded by plants, and the high-ceilinged wooden interior reminds us of a day spa we'd gladly move into. But it’s not just the space that keeps us coming back—the food at this Mission izakaya is last-meal-in-the-city worthy. Exhibit A: the juicy, crispy-skinned yakitori with a dipping sauce that gets rich and creamy after you mix in the raw egg yolk. Or the hand-rolled udon with lingcod fishcake that soaks up the dashi broth like a sponge. It all makes for a pretty delicious escape, which you should enjoy while sipping on barley tea or umeshu. Get here with your parents, a group of friends, or someone you want to impress.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Overstory

When you step into this lounge at the top of a residential building in FiDi, you'll think you're in the type of place where a dapper British spy says witty one liners while drinking martinis before jumping off the roof because taking the elevator is too much trouble. This bar feels fancy, but you can come here dressed casually, the staff is really friendly, and any photo you take outside could go straight on a postcard.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bacolod Chicken Haus

For delicious Filipino homestyle cooking, we head to Bacolod Chicken House in North Park. The restaurant is bright and spacious, with plenty of tables for lunch or dinner with all 15 of your cousins (plus that one you always forget). The Filipino city of Bacolod is known for its chicken...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hahdough

What makes the city’s only German pastry shop special is the attention to detail chef and owner Ha Do puts into her beautiful cakes, pies, and other sweets. Case in point: the Berliner. These seasonal jam and custard-filled donuts are fluffy and light thanks to the sunflower seed oil they’re fried in, and topped with a super fine powdered sugar that gets all over the place (in a delightfully messy way) with every bite. Hahdough has two locations you can order a box of a dozen from—the original takeout window in Hayes Valley, and a larger spot in NoPa. Or just pop into either spot to pick up a few to go.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Japow Kakigori Original

This is the best place in Miami to get kakigori, AKA Japanese shaved ice and has the fluffiest, most delicate shaved ice in town. Japow is operated from a tiny cart in the Design District where each order of kakigori is manually shaved on an imported Japanese shaver. Each order of kakigori also gets its own custom whipped cream. So, if you order the Passion Fruit Mountain (which you should), you will also get passion fruit whipped cream—not only on top but also buried inside. Besides that version, we also love the tiger tempura, which tastes like cereal milk in frozen form and is topped with Frosted Flakes. There aren't any tables, so you'll have to enjoy your kakigori standing up or find a nearby bench. Japow also sells canned boba, but don't waste your money on it. It's not very good.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Gyuro Ramen

From the light projections of busy city streets, to the clubby playlist, to a giant neon sign of cartoon Godzilla slurping up noodles, Gyuro Ramen seems determined to bring the energy of Japanese nightlife—along with gyukotsu broth—to the West Loop. And because it’s the only place in town serving the creamy, rich beef broth, this casual sit-down spot has become a part of our ramen rotation.
The Infatuation

Joyride Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is easy to find in SF. But for some of the best, head straight to Joyride Pizza. They have fresh, creative toppings like pineapple and Brussels sprouts, perfectly caramelized crusts, and pizza dough that stays airy and light underneath everything. The menu at Joyride also has a few pre-made combos, like the “Meatzza” with bacon, pepperoni, and sausage, or you can build your own—and don’t be surprised if you want to drink up their slightly sweet house-made marinara with a straw. The Mission outpost is more takeout-focused than the Yerba Buena Gardens location (there is no seating), and they also offer slices.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Johnny Doughnuts

The donuts at this Hayes Valley spot are bigger than the palm of your hand (or both hands if you happen to have small hands). And you probably won’t hear the phrase “light and airy” used to describe anything on the menu—these donuts are more cake-like and on the denser side. At Johnny Doughnuts, you have a range of choices, from lime poppy seed glazed to cinnamon-y old fashioneds to croissant-donut hybrids (called the “crodough”). They also have cinnamon rolls, and vegan and wheat-free options. Order online if you want to pick up an assorted box (4-, 6-, 8-, and 12-packs are available) without having to make tough donut decisions. But to customize your picks, drop by the shop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The George

Does gout have a vibe? It’s hard to say, but The George certainly does its best to create a gout-ish feeling. This is a delicious and decadent take on a pub. The downstairs bar is Fitzrovia’s usual mix of slurring suits and those trying to ignore the slurring suits, while the upstairs dining room is a hideout for anyone looking to part ways with a stupendous amount of cash for scampi, steak, sausages and mash, and the like. All of it is perfectly debaucherous. The room gives off an energy that mixes The Tudors and the posh bit of the Titanic while the staff, who are friendly rather fawning, will very much encourage you to eat foie gras. Indulgent? Yes. Silly? Certainly. The knickerbocker glory for dessert? Without doubt. Of course, it’s inaccessible in more ways than one. The stairs, the prices, the feeling that perhaps fox hunting isn’t so bad. But if a certain kind of British excess—complete with chardonnays from Kent and punchy devilled eggs—gets you going, then The George isn’t just extravagant. It’s extremely enjoyable.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Causita

Next to the recently opened Bar Moruno is Causita—a new Silver Lake restaurant specializing in Nikkei, or Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. It’s run by the chef behind Rosaline and serves traditional ceviche, lobster dumplings, grilled octopus in goat cheese mousse, and seabass tamales. And the patio feels like a meditation retreat: it’s surrounded by cool stone walls, wooden benches are built right into the ground, and there are plants hanging from every inch of available air space. If you pop in an episode of the Headspace podcast during dinner, we’re sure it’d be celebrated.
SILVER LAKE, NY
The Infatuation

Kiriba Sushi

Kiriba Sushi is a Japanese restaurant inside a rickety old house with yellow siding up in Shoreline. This is no ordinary old house though—it happens to be one of our favorite places in town for a quick sushi lunch or dinner comprised of reasonably-priced nigiri and rolls. It’s very...
SHORELINE, WA
The Infatuation

Nunu

First dates are one of the world’s greatest wonders. Much like Stonehenge and all-inclusive family vacations, they’re a ton of work to coordinate and prepare for, and they’re usually kind of a letdown once you get there. Besides sustaining at least an hour of conversation with someone you likely have almost nothing in common with, you also have to pick a place to meet that’s dark enough to will any semblance of a spark into existence, but casual enough that the server won’t ask you if you’re celebrating anything special, rendering both of you speechless.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

