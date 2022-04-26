ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Penn State finalizing deal to make BC’s Kraft AD

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 4 days ago

Penn State is working to finalize a deal with Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft to replace the retiring Sandy Barbour and become the school’s next AD.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school and Kraft were closing in on an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a deal was not complete. ESPN first reported Penn State was targeting Kraft as its new AD.

Kraft, a former Indiana football player, has been leading Boston College’s athletic department for almost two years. Previously, the 43-year-old was athletic director at Temple for five years after serving two years at the school as a deputy AD.

Barbour, 62, announced in March that she would retire this summer after leading Penn State athletics for the past eight years. She also had previous stints as AD at Tulane and California during a long career in college sports.

Barbour took over as Penn State was emerging from the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Kraft would be the second consecutive athletic director at Boston College to hold the job for fewer than three years, following Martin Jarmond, who left in 2020 for the same job at UCLA.

