Restaurants

La Biznaga #2

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
 2 days ago

What sets La Biznaga #2 apart from the other taquerias nearby is their selection of 16 different fillings. You can...

www.theinfatuation.com

Mashed

Mexican Chicken Stew Recipe

Alright, pop quiz time! What dish can be served as a main course, a side, in a burrito or taco, over rice, or mixed into a chopped salad, and only takes 5 minutes to prep? If you guessed "Mexican chicken stew," well ... your powers of deduction are spot on. This dish, courtesy of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, is about as versatile as they come. It can be one component of a multi-course meal or the main event at dinner. It can be as mild or spicy as you fancy. It can be dressed up with all sorts of toppings or eaten as-is with nothing more than a bowl and a spoon.
thecountrycook.net

Chimichurri Sauce

This Chimichurri Sauce is an easy recipe that comes together in minutes and goes great served over steak, chicken or shredded meats!. I never tried to make my own chimichurri sauce until I had the most amazing chimichurri sauce at a restaurant while on vacation. I knew I had to try and recreate it at home. It is so versatile and can go over so many things such as carne asada, barbacoa, carnitas and more. It is great when made into a bowl with meat and vegetables or used as a dipping sauce. The ingredients are simple to find and it whips up in minutes. If you are looking for a fresh and flavorful sauce, then you need to make this Chimichurri Sauce recipe.
The Infatuation

Pecan Square Café

Pecan Square Cafe is the latest restaurant from the people behind spots like Sammie’s, Perla’s, Lamberts, Pool Burger, and Clark’s Oyster Bar (it’s actually right behind Clark’s in Clarksville). Inspired by California restaurants like Zuni Cafe, Pecan Square Cafe has a rustic, simple, and seasonally-driven menu, with dishes like handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a whole roasted chicken for two. As one might expect, the attention to detail and design is high, the space is airy and light-filled, and it’s nearly booked out a month in advance (although they do reserve tables for walk-ins).
#Taco Tuesday
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
NBC Los Angeles

Spring for This All-Asparagus Evening

If there was a cuisine-based category called "Things We Like to Eat With Our Fingers, Straight from the Baking Sheet or Dish," we're fairly sure that both chocolate chip cookies and French fries, toasty from the oven, would rank near the top of the luscious list. But let's be real:...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Infatuation

Toshokan

From the co-founder of Swift’s Attic and Wu Chow and a former Sushi|Bar chef comes Toshokan, a sushi counter in the Native Hostel in East Austin serving a 14-course omakase. Reservations can be hard to get—they sold out immediately once they were released.
The Infatuation

Seoul Taco

This counter-service spot in River North is part of a Midwestern chain serving Mexican and Korean fusion food. Seoul Taco has an energetic hip-hop playlist and is packed with plenty of tables for small groups or solo diners. The menu has tacos, burritos, and rice bowls filled with chicken, spicy pork, bulgogi, and tofu. But the best thing here is an upgraded version of a similarly-named fast food item: the Munchwrap Seoulpreme. It’s a whirlwind of flavors and textures, wrapping your protein of choice in both a crunchy tortilla and a soft flour tortilla, along with refried beans, green onions, kimchi, cheddar, and crema. Come here for a quick bite before a night out in the neighborhood.
The Infatuation

Hometown Barbecue

Some things are good enough on their own. For example, finding $50 on the ground is great. Adopting a puppy is wonderful. We could stop there and be just fine. But imagine if you went to pick up that $50 bill and discovered a $100 underneath it, or if you brought home that adorable puppy and then learned it knew how to do your taxes.
The Infatuation

Sistory Thai Kitchen

When’s the last time you had lobster ravioli tom kha at your neighborhood Thai restaurant? We’re going to assume the answer is, “Wait, what is lobster ravioli doing in my tom kha?” Sistory Thai in Berkeley sets itself apart by serving exciting Thai dishes we don’t often see at other casual spots we rely on for quick dinners before slouching on the couch. Aside from the lobster ravioli in creamy coconut broth, there are other dishes that hold our attention, too. The crispy cod tacos are wrapped in the flakiest roti and topped with mayo. The Northern Thai specialty, kanoom jeen nam ngew, is a big bowl of luxurious pork rib stew with vermicelli noodles, minced pork, and pickled vegetables. And the two-toned melon spritzer arrives in a tall glass resembling a chemistry class beaker. Like any great neighborhood restaurant, this place is charming, with faux brick walls, flowers, friendly servers, and happy people filling the tables in the small space.
The Infatuation

Tai Lake Restaurant

The inside of Tai Lake looks like a combination between a hotel ballroom and a YMCA rec room, and it’s a place that works for a lot of occasions - from a weekday lunch to a birthday dinner. There are a lot of big round tables, with a long menu of delicious food that’s served family-style. Order a couple of standout dishes like the Peking duck, salted-fish fried rice, or ginger-scallion lobster.
The Infatuation

Rancho Bravo Tacos

“That’s odd…Did I just stumble into a taqueria that looks like a KFC in rural Arkansas?” Yes, you did, but at Rancho Bravo you’ll find decent tacos for less than $5, one of our favorite salads in town, and absolutely nothing weird in the bathroom. Takeout is always fast, and the taquitos are always crunchy. There's also a back patio covered in twinkling string lights if that's an aesthetic that's important to you.
The Infatuation

My Little Home Thai Kitchen

Even though it’s only a few minutes away from the major studio lots, the pleasantness of sitting on My Little Thai Home’s front porch cannot be overstated. Tiny potted plants adorn the wooden walls, shade covers every table, and though Hollywood Way isn’t exactly a side street, it’s far more tranquil than the major Burbank thoroughfares. And yet, this family-run spot is more than just a peaceful patio—the food coming out of the kitchen is excellent too. We particularly love the crispy marinated fried pork, tom yum soup that comes with a major kick, and the perfectly sweet yellow curry with vegetables.
The Infatuation

Joyride Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is easy to find in SF. But for some of the best, head straight to Joyride Pizza. They have fresh, creative toppings like pineapple and Brussels sprouts, perfectly caramelized crusts, and pizza dough that stays airy and light underneath everything. The menu at Joyride also has a few pre-made combos, like the “Meatzza” with bacon, pepperoni, and sausage, or you can build your own—and don’t be surprised if you want to drink up their slightly sweet house-made marinara with a straw. The Mission outpost is more takeout-focused than the Yerba Buena Gardens location (there is no seating), and they also offer slices.
The Infatuation

Brothers Cafe & Restaurant

The lamb shank from Brothers doesn’t need much help falling off the bone. It's proximity to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium means that collapsing is in its very DNA but, the vital point of difference between these two destinations in N17, is that this Somali restaurant is actually worth travelling to. Their duubi and bariis, or lamb shank and rice, are both fragrantly spiced, mixing star anise with turmeric and cinnamon with melt-in-your-mouth fat. Throwing some basbaas—a sharp Somali chilli sauce that’s fast become a favourite of ours—into the mix alongside some flat bread is a must. North London footballing allegiances or not, Brothers is a restaurant that should get everyone’s undying support.
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Sicilian Style Pasta

This pasta is so delicious and easy to make. I like to add fish like sword fish, salmon or cod to this pasta for a tasty variations. 1 pound pasta (penne, rigatoni, cannelloni) 1/3 cup minced onion. 4-5 garlic cloves. 3 anchovy fillets. 6 tomatoes, chopped. 1/2 cup chopped parsley.
The Infatuation

Hardena

Imagine a graph that charts your dinner mood. On one axis is how much money you want to spend and on the other is your level of laziness. If your laziness is high and you’re willing to spend a lot, you might go out for a nice steak and some wine. If your laziness is low and you’re saving up for a box of Dunkaroos from 1994 that you found on Ebay last week, you might stay home and mess up a recipe that your coworker told you was foolproof. But if you’re feeling particularly lazy, and also have no money to spend, you should probably head over to Hardena, where your whole meal will be less than $10 and way better than the takeout you usually succumb to.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

