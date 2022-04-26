ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kubo

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kubo is a cozy, dimly lit Filipino spot in Lakeview that has the atmosphere of a neighborhood dive bar, but serves delicious food. The bar is an important part of this place, and where you'll find locals...

