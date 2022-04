Books. Personally, I believe that books are important not only in early childhood but they become even more important as we get older, too. Books have this amazing ability to spark a child or adult's imagination and they help to stimulate our curiosity as well. Books are also a way for us to wind down after a long day, they help us focus, concentrate and teach social and communication skills and most importantly, books teach us things that we may not have learned in school.

