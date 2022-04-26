Tenet Healthcare Confirms "Cybersecurity Incident" At 2 Florida Hospitals

Photo: Getty Images

Tenet Healthcare Corporation confirmed on Tuesday that it was hit with a "cybersecurity incident" last week, which is still causing some issues.

They've affected two hospitals in West Palm Beach, where "acute care operations" were disrupted, but progress has been made in getting full function back.

Tenet says patient care has been safe and effective at Good Samaritan and St. Mary's Medical Centers.

The company hasn't said if any patient information was stolen, but it is taking additional measures to protect patient and employee data while the incident is still being investigated.

Phone and computer systems have been affected by the apparent hack.