Dr. Lori Dumpster or No Dumpster

A former employee at a Cracker Barrel in Arizona took to social media to reveal that the restaurant she worked at used a code word amongst coworkers when referring to Black customers. A user by the name of @cinnamnhoney posted on her Tik Tok account last week that there is...
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.
Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.Many factors go into what makes a great school, and US News has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best schools in America. Click here…
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.
The real gift you can give on Mother's Day? Making a plan so Mom doesn't have to. Why is brunch the official meal of Mother’s Day? I have no idea, it’s simply the law. My mom doesn’t live in Philadelphia, but, if she did, you better believe we’d be going to brunch this Mother’s Day. If you happen to have a local mom, it’s time to make a reservation for your annual Sunday brunch. (Yes, the holiday is soon. May 8th, to be exact — go mark your calendar.) If you’re a mom, I give you permission to passive-aggressively send this list to your child. If you happen to be far from your mom, I’m with you — maybe we’ll still drink some mimosas, though? Here are the brunch spots to consider, regardless of your Mother’s Day situation.
An investigation is underway after flyers with antisemitic language were found on lawns in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, last week. “To see this come to my doorstep is really appalling,” Mike Hartung, an Ardmore resident, told NBC10. “I would be shocked but I read about it everyday. Hear about it everyday. But to have it be on my street is definitely upsetting.”
Philly has a long, proud tradition as a city where home ownership is in reach for many. What happens if Philadelphians can’t afford homes here anymore?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Up on North 16th Street in...
“Enough is never enough,” Henry H. Houston allegedly once said. After making his first fortune in railroads, oil, and gold mines during the Civil War, the 19th century industrialist transformed himself into a developer. Houston’s ambition? To turn pastoral farmland northwest of Philadelphia into a cash crop. Instead of raising corn or sheep, Houston wanted to raise real estate prices and create an enclave for those who shared his values: wealth of the Episcopalian sort.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The long dispute between the city of Philadelphia and police officers who have...
Editor’s note: The video may be difficult to watch.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video obtained by CBS3 shows a bouncer outside a Center City bar punching a customer. Eyewitness News learned Monday that the man died from his injuries sustained outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar.
Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest and he is cooperating.
“When you see the punch, the guy hits the ground, it’s just devastating,” a man said.
Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar customer, 41-year-old Eric Pope, is punched in the head by a bouncer.
Sources...
The DeVito family (from left) Jenna, Vincenzo, Emma and Steve. Dom & Mia’s is a new fine dining restaurant with a casual, family-friendly feel opening April 29 in Springfield, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. Owners Steve DeVito, his wife Jenna DeMaio DeVito, and business partner Matt White...
The JAY-Z-curated Made In America music festival is set to return to Philadelphia this September for its 2022 edition. Although the official lineup is yet to be announced, fans can now purchase their early bird tickets for the Labor Day Weekend staple festival that is set to take place on September 3 and September 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music’s most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community,” said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “We’re thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage.”
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open at 3925 Walnut St. on May 12, and the Louisiana fried chicken chain plans to add three more locations in the Philadelphia area by the end of the year, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Walnut Street location on the University of Pennsylvania's campus...
Comments / 0