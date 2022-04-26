ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Lori Dumpster or No Dumpster

By D. Malik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- You sent in photos, and celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori has studied them. See how...

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

They Attended The Same Philadelphia High School And They Both Vanished a Few Months Apart.

Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.
Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man and Puppy Outside Philadelphia Home

A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.
10 Restaurants for Mother’s Day Brunch in Philadelphia

The real gift you can give on Mother's Day? Making a plan so Mom doesn't have to. Why is brunch the official meal of Mother’s Day? I have no idea, it’s simply the law. My mom doesn’t live in Philadelphia, but, if she did, you better believe we’d be going to brunch this Mother’s Day. If you happen to have a local mom, it’s time to make a reservation for your annual Sunday brunch. (Yes, the holiday is soon. May 8th, to be exact — go mark your calendar.) If you’re a mom, I give you permission to passive-aggressively send this list to your child. If you happen to be far from your mom, I’m with you — maybe we’ll still drink some mimosas, though? Here are the brunch spots to consider, regardless of your Mother’s Day situation.
NBC Philadelphia

Antisemitic Flyers Found on Lawns on Main Line

An investigation is underway after flyers with antisemitic language were found on lawns in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, last week. “To see this come to my doorstep is really appalling,” Mike Hartung, an Ardmore resident, told NBC10. “I would be shocked but I read about it everyday. Hear about it everyday. But to have it be on my street is definitely upsetting.”
Hidden City Philadelphia

Wissahickon Inn: the Hotel that Launched Chestnut Hill

“Enough is never enough,” Henry H. Houston allegedly once said. After making his first fortune in railroads, oil, and gold mines during the Civil War, the 19th century industrialist transformed himself into a developer. Houston’s ambition? To turn pastoral farmland northwest of Philadelphia into a cash crop. Instead of raising corn or sheep, Houston wanted to raise real estate prices and create an enclave for those who shared his values: wealth of the Episcopalian sort.
New Video: Bouncer Punches Customer Outside Center City Bar; Man Later Dies From Injuries

Editor’s note: The video may be difficult to watch.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video obtained by CBS3 shows a bouncer outside a Center City bar punching a customer. Eyewitness News learned Monday that the man died from his injuries sustained outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar. Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest and he is cooperating. “When you see the punch, the guy hits the ground, it’s just devastating,” a man said. Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar customer, 41-year-old Eric Pope, is punched in the head by a bouncer. Sources...
JAY-Z's Made In America Festival Announces 2022 Dates

The JAY-Z-curated Made In America music festival is set to return to Philadelphia this September for its 2022 edition. Although the official lineup is yet to be announced, fans can now purchase their early bird tickets for the Labor Day Weekend staple festival that is set to take place on September 3 and September 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music’s most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community,” said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “We’re thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage.”
