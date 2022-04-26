ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning extra- State of Science

By D. Malik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored)- As new COVID variants emerge and cities reconsider mask mandates, a new survey from 3M shows...

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Twitter uses Earth Day to announce ban on climate denialism ads

Twitter chose Earth Day to announce it will ban advertisements that deny the scientific consensus on climate crisis. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company declared on Friday. “We...
The new-ish normal-ish now that the pandemic is over-ish

The pandemic isn't over in America. But it's over-ish? Maybe? Who really knows?. Take a couple of data points from the last few days. On Tuesday, Anthony Fauci — the nation's top infectious diseases expert — went on TV and made an astonishing declaration: "We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase." Great news!
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

(Berlin) — Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. The company said in a statement outlining its new policy that “ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.”. The announcement coinciding with Earth...
