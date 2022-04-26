Morning extra- State of Science

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...

MIAMI, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO