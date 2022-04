The NFL draft is less than two days away, and as teams make their final preparation, comparing prospects to players who have been successful in the league is an important tool for scouts as the attempt to sell their general managers on who a prospect might be in the league. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar used that as a guide and made player comparisons for his top-50 prospects of the 2022 class. Two Aggies showed up on the list, Kenyon Green, and DeMarvin Leal, the latter Farrar comp’d to There are two ways teams could use Leal as a rookie. A team could kick...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO