ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

“JUNK FOOD”

charlestonmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis solo show at the Redux Contemporary Art Center highlights the work...

charlestonmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Contemporary Art Center
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Taste Of Home

The Best Fast-Food Coffee You Can Order

When you need a caffeine fix on the go, the drive-thru is quick and convenient. But we had to know, who serves the best fast-food coffee?. A hot cup of coffee puts some pep in your step. On busy mornings, nothing beats the convenience of grabbing a quick cup of joe from the drive-thru at a fast-food joint. However, the quality of your morning brew can vary greatly depending on which fast-food chain you choose.
RESTAURANTS
yankodesign.com

Forget meatless meats, the Air Meat is a meat alternative made from factories’ CO2

The past few years we’ve seen “I can’t believe it’s not meat” options out there. These meatless meats or meat alternatives have been created for those that still want some sort of meat for their diets but would also like to be more conscious about the impact of their consumption on our carbon footprint. The first few ones left a lot to be desired taste-wise but over time, they have gotten a lot better and some can even confuse meat lovers and vegans or vegetarians alike.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

Nordic Waffles has announced it will be closing its location at Rosedale Center's food hall. The Shakopee-based company, which makes heart-shaped, Scandinavian-style flavored waffles, confirmed that its kiosk at the Potluck Food Hall will close on Wednesday. Nordic Waffles says the reason behind the closure is because its strongest growth...
SHAKOPEE, MN
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A introduces new cloudberry drink nationwide

Chick-fil-A has a new drink on its menu. Last week, the popular fast food chain announced that it would be adding the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink at restaurants nationwide starting Monday. The seasonal drink was tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall before its nationwide release, according to the Chick-fil-A announcement. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
Mashed

How Domino's Accidentally Gave Away 11,000 Free Pizzas

You're sitting at home one day, watching TV, when you hear a knock at the door. When you open it, you see a Domino's delivery driver holding a box containing a medium two-topping pie. The driver says that this one's "on the house" from the company. What a strange but welcome surprise! Though it's nothing new.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The One 'Rule' Fast-Food Employees Don't Mind Breaking

It's obvious that in the world of business, be it retail, production, or restaurant, you want that profit to go to one place and one place only: your business. Imagine if you owned a Burger King and found that a good chunk of your daily profit when straight into the hands of the clown at McDonald's. What if you managed a Pizza Hut and you learned one of your employees was blabbing on the phone to someone at Domino's about how Pizza Hut makes their breadsticks?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Vegans Might Want To Avoid Cracker Barrel's French Fries

There are only a few menu offerings that Cracker Barrel has for its vegan and vegetarian customers. A couple of options include plain baked potatoes and salads — which customers still have to order personalized to avoid animal products from being added (via Vegan Calm). While there is a...
FOOD & DRINKS
B98.5

A New Augusta Restaurant Could Be Coming To Mill Park

Last summer, we learned that a pair of well-known local entrepreneurs were in talks to turn the one surviving building of the Edwards Mill complex into a new eatery. The two story brick building, which overlooks the current Mill Park, was to become a wine and tapas place. According to...
The Independent

Uber Eats to provide free meals for Muslim delivery drivers fasting during Ramadan

Uber Eats has partnered with restaurants in three of England’s major cities to provide free iftar meals to Muslim delivery drivers who are fasting during Ramadan.The initiative, named “Sundown Spots”, will run from 25-27 April in London, Manchester and Birmingham.It comes as a survey commissioned by the courier service found that less than half (48 per cent) of Muslims feel that their company takes some measures to support them during Ramadan.When asked about what kind of initiatives would be most appreciated during the month, most people said they would benefit from more flexibility (56 per cent), an earlier finish (55...
WORLD
Seacoast Current

These Are 25 of the Best Bakeries in New Hampshire

Everyone's got a bit of a sweet tooth, and sometimes you just have to treat yourself and indulge it. You may be someone whose favorite dessert comes coated in frosting and sprinkles, i.e. cake or cupcakes. Perhaps you instead enjoy combining fruit with sweets (it becomes healthier that way, right?), by having some chocolate-covered strawberries.
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Kellogg's in court battle over new rules for high-sugar cereals

Food giant Kellogg's is taking the government to court over new rules that would prevent some cereals being prominently displayed in stores because of their high sugar content. Kellogg's says the rules fail to consider the nutritional value of the milk added to the product. The company says independent market...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Italian Culture Inspired Starbucks To Add Lattes To Its Menu

In Italy, coffee is just as essential, if not even more important than water. As Eataly so cleverly puts it, in Italy, your day centers around the coffee you drink, not the meals you eat. Breakfast typically includes a pastry such as a croissant and a milk-based beverage like a cappuccino, caffè latte, or latte macchiato. According to Eataly, milky coffees are never enjoyed after 11 a.m. in the country. So, now you know how to not look like a tourist the next time you're exploring the streets of Florence or Tuscany.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Five-Minute Rule Steak 'N Shake Used To Have

What do you think a five-minute rule means? Is it an unspoken rule for how long you should let your food sit to cool completely? Is it some sort of controversial time limit to eat something after it fell on the floor? All good guesses, but to one burger company, it's a rule to achieve both speed and customer satisfaction.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy