Salon Owners, Managers, and Industry HR representatives are invited to attend the 2nd Annual Klein ISD Cosmetology Reverse Career Fair!. Join us at the Klein Multipurpose Center on April 26 and meet with our future beauty industry professionals – the best and brightest of Klein ISD’s CTE Cosmetology pathway! This dynamic event will feature Klein ISD students who already hold their cosmetology license or will be licensed upon high school graduation in May. These wonderful students will be showcasing their portfolios and displays of work to prospective employers.

KLEIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO