From 2002 to 2022! All the Similarities Between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Two Engagements

History repeats itself. Nearly two decades after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got engaged, the Oscar winner proposed once more.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed ,” the "Dance Again" singer wrote in an April 2022 edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

She continued: "[I was] trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again. I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.'”

The Wedding Planner star smiled as she showed off her green diamond engagement ring in several photos in the newsletter.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she recalled. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined ... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love ."

After meeting on the set of Gigli in 2002, the pair soon fell in love and the Good Will Hunting star first proposed in November of that year. Their relationship was in the spotlight from the beginning and the "excessive media attention" was one of the reasons Affleck and Lopez called off their wedding just days before they were set to marry in September 2003. They called it quits four months later.

"I think different time, different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there ," Lopez told Jess Cagle in March 2016.

The Argo director echoed those sentiments in a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly , explaining that focus on his relationship with Lopez completely overshadowed their work on Gigli . "It became a story in and of itself. The funny name, the Jennifer Lopez romance and overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm," Affleck explained. Despite becoming one of the most memorable flops of their early 2000s, he doesn't regret making the crime film.

"If the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," the Justice League star recalled. "And I did get to meet Jennifer , the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."

He reconnected with the Marry Me star in the spring of 2021, just weeks after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez . "[They have] always loved each other," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. "People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together."

The twosome confirmed that they had rekindled their romance in July 2021 via an Instagram post that reminded fans of Lopez's 2002 music video for "Jenny From the Block." While there were plenty of similarities between the two engagements , the "Get Right" performer revealed that they were making one major change this time around.

"I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately and that's what we've learned," she said during a February 2022 appearance on Today . "But we're very happy, if that's what you wondering about."

Keep scrolling to see all of the similarities between Bennifer's 2002 engagement and their current one: