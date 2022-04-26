Madison’s Best Bloody contest returns to Garver Feed Mill next month

Deer can be seen all over Minnesota and Wisconsin, but how rare is it to see an albino deer?. There was an albino deer spotted recently in Minnesota, but we'll get to that in a little bit. White-tailed deer can be seen all over the Land of 10,000 Lakes and the Badger State. They typically live in prairies, forests, swamps, wooded areas and agricultural fields. Fun fact from the DNR, when alarmed, whitetails fan their ears and raise their tails, as though raising a white flag. This is a signal to other deer that danger is nearby.
