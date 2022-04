Today marks two months since FromSoftware’s latest epic, Elden Ring, was released and people still cannot stop talking about it. While many have completed the main story and side quests by now, people have started designing their own challenges to make playing the game more interesting. There are of course the speedrunners, who take on all 165 bosses in a row, and the challenge players, who have completed it without ever levelling up. Then there’s the infamous naked man who answers players' calls to help fight one of the toughest bosses Malenia, then asks if he may take her on alone.

