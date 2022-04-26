ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameela Jamil Is Holding True To Her Word That She'd Leave Twitter If It Was Bought By Elon Musk

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dijjL_0fKk5KXC00

Jameela Jamil is saying goodbye to Twitter — for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SGRm_0fKk5KXC00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty

The actor is holding true to her word that she would leave the platform if Elon Musk were to purchase it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaxKB_0fKk5KXC00
Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Just hours before Elon's acquisition, Jameela jokingly told her followers the situation was going to be a "win win" for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXHl1_0fKk5KXC00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Billboard

"One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here," Jameela wrote.

One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really. 😂

@jameelajamil 05:23 PM - 25 Apr 2022

When followers questioned why she would leave, Jameela explained that she believed Twitter was going to "become an even more lawless hateful xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space" — not to mention people "being manipulated about crypto."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3uos_0fKk5KXC00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

And after Elon's $44 billion offer was accepted by Twitter's board , Jameela posted her final tweet on the website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEuYq_0fKk5KXC00
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

"I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold," she wrote, including a series of photos of her dog.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️

@jameelajamil 07:42 PM - 25 Apr 2022

She added, "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjjTl_0fKk5KXC00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after her departure, Jameela took to Instagram to reveal that she had been barraged by hateful DMs since making her announcement.

@jameelajamil / Via instagram.com

Jameela explained that "some angry white men" disagreed with her stance about free speech, calling her a "dumb bitch" and even threatening to kill her — a "sign of what’s to come" on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdr4n_0fKk5KXC00
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I don’t want a freedom of hate speech because it is detrimental to the freedom of speech of the oppressed as they face such horrific and scary real life consequences for objecting to their oppression," Jameela wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3cw8_0fKk5KXC00
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

She noted that this would all become a "move towards (esp straight male) white entitlement" and that "nobody else is safe" if they are going to consider the "HORRIFYING vitriol" on the app "freedom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ro1g6_0fKk5KXC00
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for WE Day

Instead, Jameela says she's choosing the "freedom to protect [her] sanity" and will spend more time thinking about her dog — and wait until the "angry boys...go back to Reddit where they came from."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JF6lu_0fKk5KXC00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for InStyle

Jameela is one of the first major figures to quit Twitter amid the news of Elon's purchase — but it definitely seems like she's not going to be the last.

Comments / 0

