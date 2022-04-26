ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The B-52's Announce Farewell Tour

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 22 - Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall*. Oct. 15 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium*. Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium*. Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, CA...

80splusradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Burna Boy Announces Livestream for Historic Madison Square Garden Debut Concert

Click here to read the full article. When Burna Boy hits the Madison Square Garden stage on April 28, the Afro-fusion artist will become the first Nigerian musician to headline a show at the world’s most famous arena. In celebration, he’s letting his international audience in on the making of history with the “One Night in Space” livestream, hosted on YouTube beginning at 9 p.m. ET on the day of the sold-out show. “It’s a really exciting time!” Burna Boy told Rolling Stone when the show was first announced in December. “A kid from the south side of Nigeria headlining Madison...
Rolling Stone

Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
NME

Dreamcatcher announce North American dates for upcoming world tour

Dreamcatcher have officially announced the North American stops for their upcoming ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour. Earlier today (April 28), the K-pop girl group released a poster containing details for their upcoming world tour, which is set to begin with its North American leg. Kicking off in New York in late June this year, Dreamcatcher will bring the ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour to six other US states before concluding in Los Angeles the following month.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza announces daily lineup; single-day tickets now on sale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza has unveiled the daily lineup for the four-day summer music festival in Grant Park.Single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.Four-day tickets are already on sale.The lineup includes Thursday headliners Metallica and Lil Baby, Friday headliners Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly, Saturday headliners J. Cole and Kygo, and Sunday headliners Green Day and Doja Cat.The full lineup includes more than 170 performers on eight stages.Thursday (July 28): Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and Chicago's own 100 Gecs, as well as Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and many more.Friday (July 29): Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, CloZee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, and others.Saturday (July 30): J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Wallows, YG, BLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, and more.Sunday (July 31): Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Måneskin, Local Natives, The Marías, John Summit, and others.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Foxwoods Casino#B 52#Wa#Ct Foxwoods#Ma Mgm Music Hall#Il#Ny Beacon Theatre#Nv#Ga#Special Guests Kc
WYFF4.com

Peace Center announces lineup for 2022-23 Broadway Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center announced Monday the lineup for the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Series. The lineup includes Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird and Six. (The Peace Center provided a preview video that you can watch above) “You won’t find...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
MassLive.com

Tickets for immersive King Tut exhibit in Boston on presale Thursday; How to buy before tickets go on sale to general public

Tickets to an immersive exhibit in Boston allowing visitors to step inside the life and death of King Tut will go on presale Thursday ahead of a general public sale next week. Marking 100 years since the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” will explore the boy king’s life and entombment in Ancient Egypt and rise to fame a century ago. The exhibit will spend more than two months in Boston this summer, the first stop on a North American tour.
BOSTON, MA
Simplemost

‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Concert Tour Is Coming This Summer

Are you and your kids still dancing and singing to the Academy Award-winning Disney movie “Encanto”? If watching the movie at home just isn’t enough to keep your fans of the Madrigal family satisfied, then you need to know about the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” hitting the road starting this July.
ENTERTAINMENT
LoneStar 92

Aaron Watson Pre-Sale Begins This Morning

Tuesday, we announced that Aaron Watson would be bringing his birthday bash to the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater on Saturday, August 20th. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 am, but for you, our faithful live music peeps, you can purchase your tickets this morning at 10 am.
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

NYC's first-ever Japanese heritage parade set for next month

People of Japanese descent are gearing up for their first-ever parade in New York City, taking their place among the lineup of groups that celebrate their heritage with marches through the United States' most populous city.Set for May 14, the Japan Day parade comes amid activism following a wave of anti-Asian attacks during the coronavirus pandemic, and solidarity is part of the parade's message. But planning began well before the emergence of COVID-19.Organizers initially aimed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the virus postponed their plans. “That creates big momentum to make it better, to celebrate...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy