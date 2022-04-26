ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

Belles Golf Competes in Conference Championship

By Robin Franklin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belles golf team finished 11th overall in the Lone Star Conference Championship in Glen Rose, Texas, on April 20-22 to end their season. The Belles faced big competitors after placing 10th in the first round with a 296 (+8). This would put them 23 strokes behind the leading Dallas Baptist...

