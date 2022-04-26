Belles Golf Competes in Conference Championship

KERRVILLE, TX: Marisa Hernandez, of the Schreiner University Softball team, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter of the Week. “MARISA HERNANDEZ OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior third baseman from La Vernia, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Hernandez hit an outstanding .714 at the plate last week, helping the Mountaineers to secure a top-4 seed going into the SCAC Tournament this upcoming weekend. She went 5-for-7, recording at least one hit in all three games of the series and added three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Hernandez also walked twice to post an outstanding .778 on-base percentage and finished the weekend with an impressive 1.000 slugging percentage.”

