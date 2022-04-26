ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Antisemitic Incidents Up 43-Percent In Massachusetts In 2021, ADL Reports

By Katrina Kincade
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjOtV_0fKjqk9P00

BOSTON (CBS) —  Antisemitic incidents in New England are on the rise, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League. They also say antisemitic incidents across the country were at an all-time high in 2021.

“I think one of the themes of the past 12 months is that people are acting out on their hatred towards Jews,” said Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Boston office.

The number of incidents rose in Massachusetts rose from 73 in 2020 to 108 in 2021 — that’s a 43-percent increase. Most were related to harassment and vandalism.

“I think this is a moment for us as a community is as a society we don’t want to normalize hatred, whether it’s against the Jewish community or against any other community,” Trestan said.

One of those incidents was a Rabbi getting stabbed eight times outside of Shaloh House Jewish School in Brighton. The incident is aligned with the report that said assaults increased by 167-percent.

“I think we say to the Jewish community, we say that the fear and the concern is real but there are allies out there,” Trestan said.

There was also an incident at Duxbury High School where the football team used Holocaust-related terms .

“It’s a reminder that we need to be putting education measures in place,” Trestan told WBZ-TV.

“We need to most of our efforts in educating our future generations to bring more light and more kindness into the world,” echoed Shaloh House School Director Julia Goldberg.

The Lappin Foundation targets educating younger generations about antisemitism in Massachusetts and said any incident taking place is one too many.

“These children grow up to be adults and if no one tells them along the way this is hatred and a certain act is criminal, they’ll never make that connection,” Executive Director Deborah Coltin said. “It’s critical students understand when antisemitism is expressed, it can be a hate crime or lead to a hate crime.”

Coltin said there should be a focus on “educating students, high school and younger about the Holocaust, about antisemitism, about what happens when hate goes unchecked.”

The Anti-Defamation League received more than 2,700 incident reports nationally last year, that’s an average of more than seven incidents a day.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WSBS

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Adl#Jews#Vandalism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Rabbi#Jewish School#Duxbury High School#Wbz Tv#Shaloh House School
Live 95.9

Woman Bites Cop After Incident At Western Massachusetts Big Y

People, especially criminals(even alleged criminals), can oft-times do some pretty wild, weird, and wonderful things. A case in point is a recent incident following some odd behavior at a Massachusetts Big Y. The Ludlow Police Department reported in a media statement that an off-duty police officer was severely bitten on...
LUDLOW, MA
CBS Boston

Investigators Return To New Hampshire Woods Where Concord Couple Was Found Murdered

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police still have no new information to release in the case Monday of a Concord, New Hampshire couple found murdered on the walking trails near their apartment complex. Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende (Wendy) Reid, 66 went out for a walk on Monday, April 18 and were reported missing by their family two days later. They were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on Thursday, April 21. Their deaths were ruled homicides. “We have no new specific information to provide at this time,” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney...
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1 Additional COVID Death Over 3 Days, 2,372 New Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,372 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased slightly to 4.58%. There was one death also reported from Saturday to Monday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,608,659. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,111. There were 44,490 total new tests reported. There are 412 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 29 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 5,443 New COVID Cases Over Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,443 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and 10 new deaths. In total, there have been 1,606,287 cases and 19,110 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Todd Krysiak, who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in 2016 election, ordered to pay $5K in fines

A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. Todd Krysiak, 39, was charged in June 2019 and pleaded guilty Friday to voting in more than one state. He was given a 90-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, plus a $960 penalty. According to prosecutors, he cast ballots in both Alton, New Hampshire, and Leominster, Massachusetts, on Nov. 6, 2016.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts attorney general 'engaging' with Fenway Park on cashless transactions

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Attorney General's office is "looking at" the new cashless payment policy for concessions at Fenway Park, with equity in mind. When the Boston ballpark opened for its 110th year earlier this month, Red Sox officials announced it had "transitioned to a fully cashless environment for the 2022 season," accepting concession payments only via credit card or smartphone.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 2,807 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Increases To 4.8%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,807 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.87%. There were 8 deaths also reported on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,611,466. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,119. There were 61,713 total new tests reported. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 32 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy