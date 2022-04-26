ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Boston Outing Will Have Your Spidey Senses Tingling

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Tom Holland is quite the gentleman. Days...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield announces he's taking a break from acting

Andrew Garfield has announced that he's taking a step back from the spotlight, after thrilling audiences with his return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield, who delighted Marvel fans by uniting with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the latest Spider-Man movie, has had a busy schedule over the past few months.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Chris Evans shares sweet response to Avengers: Endgame crowd reaction three years later

Chris Evans has responded to a video of the audience reaction to a Captain America scene from Avengers: Endgame – three years later.The hugely successful Marvel blockbuster was released on 26 April in 2019, serving as the conclusion to the MCU’s Infinity Saga.One of the movie’s many crowd-pleasing moments features Evans’s Steve Rogers in the final battle scene, when his character wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.Commemorating the three-year anniversary of Endgame’s release in theatres, Fandom posted a video of the moment playing in the cinema on the film’s opening night to Twitter.In the video, crowds can be heard cheering loudly.Fandom...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy