Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Invites Elon Musk To Bring Twitter HQ To Texas

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Three of Elon Musk 's companies are headquartered in Texas. Will Twitter be next?

On Monday (April 25), Twitter accepted Musk's $44 million buyout . Hours after the sale was made official, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited the world's richest man to bring the Twitter headquarters to the Lone Star State. ".@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company," Abbott said in the tweet .

Musk moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, in December 2021. He also moved The Boring Company to Central Texas. According to USA TODAY , Musk is likely expand SpaceX into Austin in addition to relocating his private foundation's headquarters to Austin.

In a statement Musk made about obtaining Twitter, he said:

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

