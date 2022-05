A Texas judge has come up with a solution in the Walt Disney Company’s ongoing feud with Florida: move Walt Disney World to the Lone Star State. In a letter to the company, Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George invites Disney to pack up its Orlando theme park and move it to his county, which is located just outside Houston. “While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments,” George’s letter reads.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO