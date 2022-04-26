ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Cycling Classic Route Combines Hilly County Terrain And Tight Twists Of City Streets, Organizers Say

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrftu_0fKjj2CV00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Organizers of the Maryland Cycling Classic on Tuesday revealed the course for the bicycling race, a route that starts in Sparks and works its way through the hilly countryside near Prettyboy Reservoir before sending riders on a speedy straightaway down Falls Road toward the city, where a series of tight turns must be navigated before the finish line.

In all, the 17 teams boasting some of the world’s top cyclists will travel 120.4 miles during their trip from the headquarters of Kelly Benefit Strategies in Baltimore County to the East Pratt Street finish line in Baltimore City. About 70 of them will be in the county, with the remainder inside the city limits, including 19 technical turns.

Chris Aronhalt, owner and president of Medalist Sports, the event management company that helped organize the course and has planned similar cycling competitions, said a pro rider who’s traveled along the route told him, “There’s nowhere to hide.”

“It’s a combination of the beauty and challenging terrain of the county along with the fast racing, technical turns of the city,” he said.

Last week, organizers announced nine teams for the inaugural edition of the race , which has twice been postponed due to COVID-19.

  • WorldTour teams
    • Trek-Segafredo
    • Australia’s Team BikeExchange-Jayco
  • America’s top ProTour series team: Human Powered Health
  • U.S. Pro Continental Teams
    • L39ION of Los Angeles
    • Hagens Berman Axeon
  • International squads
    • Team Medellin-EPM (Colombia),
    • Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND (Canada),
    • Team Corratec (Italy)
    • EvoPro Racing (Ireland)

“Obviously, the pandemic set us back and for the safety of the riders and the things that were going on across the globe, it didn’t make any sense to try to put on a world-class cycling event with no cyclists, ” said Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland.

The one-day road race is scheduled for Sept. 4, and is sanctioned by competitive cycling’s governing body, Union Cycliste Internationale, organizers said. The start time is 1:30 p.m., and the race is expected to take 5 1/2 hours.

“This is the first time that something is anchored directly to benefit Maryland through cycling,” said Hasseltine.

Remarking he was still riding high from the CIAA basketball tournament coming to town, Mayor Brandon Scott said the Maryland Cycling Classic is further proof “we are transforming Baltimore into a premiere destination for all sorts of events but especially sporting events.”

A festival with entertainment and cycling vendors is also scheduled for race day.

People in Baltimore are excited for the event.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a lot events in the city,” said Miranda Judd of Baltimore. “It’s definitely nice to hear that we’re going to have some again, but I feel like everyone here has wanted to come out to see something happen.”

Organizers said it’ll be an event for all and its completely free to watch.

“That’s the really critical part of an event this size and scope, to know its free to the public,” Hasseltine said. “So, tens of thousands of people are going to line the streets to watch these really wonderful athletes.”

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River man notches $50,000 Pick 5 win

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—As part of a circle of serious Maryland Lottery players, a Middle River man remained focused on winning really big money even as he claimed a $50,000 Pick 5 prize last week. “I’m trying to get the big one,” said “Crazy Mo,” who is using his computer gaming tag name to remain anonymous and tell his tale of … Continue reading "Middle River man notches $50,000 Pick 5 win" The post Middle River man notches $50,000 Pick 5 win appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
RideApart

This Report Lists Over 25 Best Bikes For Short Riders

Hey, short riders! Have you been wishing that a fellow short rider would make a list of recent bikes they’ve personally found to fit them pretty well? If so, then your wish has finally been granted. Motorcycle journalist Dina Dervisevic is 1.58 meters tall—or about 5’1”, give or take. Over the past few years, she’s been taking notes on everything she’s sat on or ridden, and she’s now compiled them into one handy report to help us fellow short riders out.
BICYCLES
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Feds Greenlight 3rd Bay Bridge Span Route

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority’s preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Sparks, MD
Sports
City
Sparks, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Baltimore County, MD
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns to North County this Saturday

Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. – The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
CBS Baltimore

Conductor Killed At Baltimore Rail Yard Rode On Railcar Despite Rules Against Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday detailing the findings of its investigation into the February 2019 death of a Norfolk Southern railroad conductor killed at the Bayview Rail Yard. Federal investigators found that the conductor was riding on the side of a railcar while performing switching operations about 7 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, when he was pinned between the car he was on and a stationary car on a neighboring track. The report noted that before the accident, employees requested to move the train to its next location after unhooking all but four railcars. In response,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

New Marriott headquarters named Maryland Project of the Year

Marriott International’s new Bethesda, Maryland, headquarters and adjacent hotel has been named Maryland Economic Development Project of the Year by the Maryland Economic Development Association. One of the largest developments in Montgomery County in years, the combination headquarters and hotel at 7707 Woodmont Ave. in downtown Bethesda, is a...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#City Limits#Bicycling#Wjz#Kelly Benefit Strategies#Medalist Sports#Worldtour#Team Bikeexchange#Human Powered Health
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Cyclists Don’t Seem to Want to Use the Bike Lane

Recently, as we all want warmer weather, more people have been out riding their bikes, just as a lot more people are enjoying exercising outside. Even just going on leisurely walks around the neighborhood. And with that, comes the people and families on bikes. And the cool thing about St. Cloud is that in most areas if the road is a busy road, there are bike lanes. They are even made fairly obvious by the bike symbol painted right on the road.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Announces Program For New Art Projects On Baltimore’s Streets And Sidewalks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the development of a community-led program that will allow new types of art projects to spring up along Baltimore’s streets and sidewalks. The placemaking program will allow community organizations to implement creative enhancements—such as art installations and other creative initiatives—in city public rights-of-way, according to Scott and Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey.   The program will allow community organizations to implement creative enhancements in city public rights-of-way, according to DOT officials. Several public artistic endeavors will be impacted by the new development such as: Artistic paintings on streets or sidewalks Landscape plantings Planters and barriers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Taking In The History At The National Electronics Museum

Hi everyone! You have most likely been to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. If so, and you took Elkridge Landing Road in, chances are you have passed the National Electronics Museum. It is 41 years old and jammed full with enough items and history to keep you busy for at least a couple hours. Pictures simply don’t do this institution justice. Room after room, laid out in chronological order, are electronics that were developed over the years. And there is a huge Maryland connection. Westinghouse Electric was a big employer for decades in Maryland. And Westinghouse invented or designed some of the greatest military...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Two New State Parks Open on Maryland's Upper Eastern Shore

MILLINGTON, Md.- Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford on Friday joined the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to open two new state parks to the public: Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County, and Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County. “I want to thank the Maryland Park Service and the...
MILLINGTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
electrek.co

Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser review: Affordable & stylish 28 MPH electric bike for one or two riders!

It’s a bit ironic that California-based electric bike maker Ride1Up’s name is now antithetical to its newest model, the Cafe Cruiser. Riding two-up is generally motorcycle speak for carrying a passenger on back. And that’s just what the Cafe Cruiser does, in addition to combining some sexy styling with a comfortable cruiser-inspired ride. And to top it all off, the bike has some darn good performance as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLWT 5

Flying Pig Marathon: Your guide to weekend's events

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon returns this weekend in Cincinnati. The 24th Flying Pig Marathon will be held Sunday and WLWT will have exclusive live coverage. If you plan to attend any of the events this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. EVENT SCHEDULE. Friday. Fifty West...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Baltimore

Historically Black Beach In Annapolis Gets More Than $5.2 Million For Public Park Process

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park. The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.  This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park. Details: https://t.co/YL2ljdWbgU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy