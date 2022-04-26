ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters Demand Wells Fargo Divest From Fossil Fuels

By Leon Kunstenaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday April 25th, protesters chained themselves together in Wells Fargo's "museum" and pasted a banner in the window banner that read "Your Lending is Ending All Life, Pass Resolution #9." Resolution 9, which directs the bank to divest from fossil fuel lending, is to be voted at the shareholder...

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
