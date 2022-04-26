ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden Pardons First-Ever Black Secret Service Agent & 2 Others

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0TKD_0fKjifS600
Photo: Getty Images

The first Black Secret Service agent, who served under John F. Kennedy , became one of the first pardons Joe Biden granted as president on Tuesday (April 26).

Abraham Bolden Sr. , the first Black agent to work on a presidential detail, along with two others, were granted pardons amid Clemency and Second Chance Month.

Bolden, now 86-years-old, was accused of selling a copy of a Secret Service file for $50,000 and charged with federal bribery during the Kennedy administration.

Charges were brought against the former Secret Service agent after he reported his colleagues for drinking while working, chasing women, and neglecting their security responsibilities, Daily Mail reports. Bolden said he frequently faced racist abuse while on the job for former president Kennedy.

After two trials, a jury found Bolden guilty of federal bribery, despite Bolden insisting he was innocent and the subject of a racist conspiracy. Bolden wasn’t given a retrial and found himself in federal prison for several years.

The Biden administration announced Bolden’s pardon and 75 commutations for low-level drug crimes as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for the incarcerated.

Biden said in a statement, “America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation.”

He continued, "While today's announcement marks important progress, my Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John F Kennedy
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Secret Service#Daily Mail#Administration
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Explain Why They Believe the Big Lie

Some 35 percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans—believe the Big Lie, pushed relentlessly by former President Donald Trump and amplified by conservative media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They think that Trump was the true victor and that he should still be in the White House today.
POTUS
Fox News

Maxine Waters pays daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash, adding to $1.2M in previous payments

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., paid her daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash during the most recent quarter, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital show. Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election for nearly two decades, and her company, Progressive Connections, have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy