Bad Bunny to star as new superhero El Muerto in stand-alone Marvel movie

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

Bad Bunny is set to join the Marvel universe.

The Grammy-winning artist will star as El Muerto in a stand-alone Marvel movie for Sony, scheduled for release in 2024.

Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance during the announcement at CinemaCon.

RELATED: Marvel lineup: New 'Dr. Strange' film brings madness to big screen as 'Moon Knight' thrills Disney+

Marvel fans, you're in for a treat as this year's lineup for the rest of 2022 is already jam-packed with highly-anticipated films and series you won't want to miss.

El Muerto is Juan Carlos, a man who was a champion wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match. When Marvel character El Dorado came to kill a weakened El Muerto, who was stung by Spider-Man, Spider-Man saved him and the two defeated El Dorado.

Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican and his given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible," Bad Bunny told the CinemaCon audience.

RELATED: 'Moon Knight' sees Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke tackle dark, twisted, mysterious characters in MCU

"Moon Knight" is the latest series to launch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ adventure thriller takes us into a slightly darker, more twisted direction, and introduces us to a brand new cast of Marvel characters.

He has recently appeared in "Narcos: Mexico" and will star in "Cassandro" with Gael García Bernal. He will also appear in "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt, which is set for release in July.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
