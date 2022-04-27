ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

ADL: NJ had the 2nd most antisemitic incidents in US in 2021

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoJ1C_0fKjiR2o00

New Jersey had the second-most antisemitic incidents in the United States this past year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL reported a total of 2,717 incidents of antisemitic-related assault, harassment, and vandalism in the country in 2021. That is the highest number recorded since they began tracking in 1979. Assaults alone increased by 167%

The Garden State saw a 25% increase from 2020 with harassment, vandalism and assault totaling 370 incidents.

Bergen County led with 70 cases of antisemitism. Ocean County had 44 incidents, while both Middlesex and Union counties reported 30 incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5QqL_0fKjiR2o00 Credit: Anti-Defamation League https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqHgU_0fKjiR2o00
Credit: Anti-Defamation League https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOcor_0fKjiR2o00 Credit: Anti-Defamation League

The ADL says the state with the most antisemitic incidents was New York with a total of 426 cases reported.

Jason Shames is the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, which also tracks and report antisemitism. Shames says while the numbers are disturbing, they’re not surprising.

"There's this hollow feeling…people feel targeted and feel uncomfortable here in America, the land of the free,” he says.

Shames highlighted a recent alleged incident of antisemitism towards members of a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers this weekend. Another man in Ocean County is accused of going on an antisemitic crime spree targeting the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood earlier this month.

"Social media gives everyone free reign to find like-minded individuals. I think we haven't cracked down quite hard enough on people who are practicing harassment, intimidation and bullying,” Shames says.

He's hoping more education, increased outreach and tougher legislation can help turn back the curve of hate crimes against the Jewish community.

"We are horrified by the rise in this and very much concerned for people's sense of safety and security,” Shames says.

Incidents were reported in all 50 states. A surge in reporting happened last May during a conflict between Israel and Hamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZscO_0fKjiR2o00 Credit: Anti-Defamation League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Society
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
State
New York State
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Union, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Vandalism#Adl#Hamas#Racial Injustice#Racism#Nj#Rutgers#Orthodox Jewish
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy