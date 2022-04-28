Mix of sun and clouds, with cooler temps expected Wednesday

It will be a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures for Wednesday across New York City.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Blend of sun and clouds, windy. Highs near 57. Lows near 38.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, windy. Highs near 56. Lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high thin clouds and nicer. Highs near 60. Lows near 45.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs near 62. Lows near 48.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a few clouds, getting mild. Highs near 67. Lows near 52.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs near 68. Lows near 53.