New York City, NY

Mix of sun and clouds, with cooler temps expected Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

It will be a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures for Wednesday across New York City.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Blend of sun and clouds, windy. Highs near 57. Lows near 38.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, windy. Highs near 56. Lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high thin clouds and nicer. Highs near 60. Lows near 45.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs near 62. Lows near 48.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a few clouds, getting mild. Highs near 67. Lows near 52.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs near 68. Lows near 53.

News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
News 12

Breezy, cold overnight with warmup ahead of weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be breezy and cold overnight, but to expect a warmup over the weekend. THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and cool. Highs again in the mid to low 50s. Wind gusts 20 to 40 mph. Lows around 38. FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy and a touch...
News 12

Breezy end to workweek, sunny and warmer weekend

Gusty winds continue through Friday with a calm weekend ahead. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the low-60s. The start of next workweek will be...
City
New York City, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Temperature Drop Expected In New York

This weekend was the perfect weather weekend and finally felt like Spring but we are set to see a massive drop in our high temperatures over the next 24 hours. A huge cold front is moving across New York and with that cold front is a rain/snow mix and cold temperatures.
WTRF

More sunshine Friday with rising temperatures for the weekend

TONIGHT: High pressure was around the Ohio Valley yet again, reflective in the bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the land. It would have been a good day to run the car through the wash or cut the grass outdoors. It was a frosty cold start to the day with overnight lows in the upper 20s but we have since rebounded with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will stay clear and quiet across the land as we head into the overnight hours. A Freeze Warning has been issued again for all of our region. This goes into effect at 1 AM Friday and expires at 9 AM Friday for the risk of sub-freezing temperatures. Cover any sensitive vegetation if you can. This will be our last bout with cool air for the next 7 days. Tonight, clear skies will stick around with not much going on. Overnight lows into Friday morning will be back in the lower 30s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WTRF

Sun-filled skies will return for the end of the week with warmer air slowly returning

TONIGHT: Sun was able to stick around for most of the day today as high pressure was parked overhead. There were a few pockets of clouds overhead at times today, but the brightness was a nice pick-me-up. Although the sun was out, the temperatures were not high. We only maxed out in the lower 50s today thanks to northwesterly winds at the surface, which allowed a steady stream a cool air to get funneled in. We will see another frosty cold morning across the Ohio Valley as the NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for the surrounding area. This goes into effect at 11 PM tonight and runs until 9 AM Thursday morning. Clear skies, calm winds, and cooler air will aide in the development of widespread frost across the Ohio Valley. Tonight, the skies will stay clear and wind will die down after midnight. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s for most of the area.
NEWS10 ABC

4/24/2022: Warm front got thru…. lets go for another….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge Allergy issues for sure today…. and the rest of the week….. There’s the warm front slowly pushing thru…. into the warm sector we go tonight – Monday…. cold front brings showers Monday night – Tuesday…. upper-level feature heads this way for Wednesday into next weekend…. The Futurecast […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/27 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cooler and blustery with morning wind chills in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray shower or two out there. Tonight turns cold with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the low 30s and 20s by dawn. Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and highs only in the 50s again.Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist on Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the upper 50s.Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

