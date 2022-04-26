ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Gaslit: Where to Stream the New Starz Series Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

American politics’ biggest scandal is getting the small screen treatment in Gaslit . Revisiting the Watergate scandal, Gaslit follows whistleblower Martha Mitchell (played by Julia Roberts ), her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell (played by Sean Penn ), and a few previously forgotten characters surrounding the controversy.

Now that the limited series is out, history buffs and bingers alike are looking to stream Gaslit online. Read on to find out how to watch Gaslit online — plus; how to stream Gaslit for free.

Gaslit Release Date

Gaslit premiered on April 24, with a new episode airing on Starz each Sunday for seven weeks. The Gaslit finale will air on Sunday, June 12.

How to Watch Gaslit on TV

If you want to watch Gaslit on TV, you can do so by adding the premium channel to your existing cable package.

How to Watch Gaslit Online: Where to Stream

As with most new TV shows, you’ll likely want to watch Gaslit online instead of on TV. Luckily, as a Starz series, it’s not too hard to stream Gaslit online. Plus, you’ll be able to stream Gaslit on your smart TV, streaming devices, or laptop. Here are a few ways to watch Gaslit online now.

1. Stream Gaslit on Starz

The simplest way to watch Gaslit online is to get a Starz subscription . Besides on-demand access to each episode of Gaslit comes out, you’ll get streaming access to other popular shows like Outlander and Power , as well as movies like Venom and Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Better yet, Starz is running a special deal right now that gets you six months of membership for just $3 a month . Normally $8.99 per month, this deal saves you over 65% on your first six bills.


Buy:
Starz Subscription
at
$3

2. Stream Gaslit on Hulu

You can also watch Gaslit online using your Hulu subscription by adding Starz to your current Hulu plan . The Starz add-on through Hulu costs the same as a regular Starz subscription ( $8.99 per month ) and simplifies your streaming memberships by keeping it all in one place.

Try it out for free using the trial offer below to stream Gaslit online free. Then continue on with your plan or cancel anytime.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
Hulu

3. Stream Gaslit on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video also has a Starz add-on, letting you watch Gaslit online on Amazon . Sign up for the Starz add-on through Prime Video for $8.99 a month and you’ll be able to access all Starz content through your regular Prime Video tab.

Amazon also offers a 7-day free trial so you can stream Gaslit on Starz for free online.


Buy:
Starz Free Trial
at
Prime Video

How to Watch Gaslit Free Online

Want to watch Gaslit for free online? It’s possible. Below are a handful of options that will let you stream Gaslit for free.

1. Stream Gaslit Free on Hulu or Prime Video

Though Starz doesn’t offer a free trial when you sign up on their website, you can get a seven-day free trial to Starz when you sign up through Hulu or Prime Video . In other words, both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video offer seven days of Starz membership for free. This is a great way to watch Gaslit for free online, and you could even take advantage of both free trials, letting you stream Gaslit for free for 14 days.

2. Stream Gaslit Free on Roku Devices

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a new Roku streaming device , this is a good time to do so: right now, you can watch Gaslit for free when you purchase any new Roku.

When you activate the new device, you’ll get a 30-day free trial to Starz (to stream Gaslit for free), Showtime, and Epix on the Roku channel. We recommend the Roku Stream Stick 4K , or the Roku Streambar , which is a quality soundbar and a streaming device in one.


Buy:
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
at
$39

Gaslit : Cast, Number of Episodes, Premise

Led by Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell and Sean Penn as John Mitchell, Gaslit brings some real star power. Besides the two leads, the show also stars ​​Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, and Patton Oswalt.

Based on the Slate podcast Slow Burn , Gaslit retells the events of the Watergate scandal from the lesser-discussed perspective of Martha Mitchell. Martha played a key role in exposing the scandal to the press, and was subject to beatings, captivity, and a smear campaign by Nixon’s administration.

As a limited series, Gaslit will only run for eight episodes, and will likely not have a second season.

