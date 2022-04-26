Nine Inch Nails Confirms Support Acts For US Tour 2022

While Aaron Lewis has spent much of the year touring solo, he will reunite with his Staind bandmates in September. The group officially ended their hiatus in 2019, playing their first show in five years at the 2019 Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Since that reunion, there's been talk of Staind working on new music with Lewis suggesting in May 2021 that he felt a new album would arrive in 2022. While there's been no word on an album as of yet, there are now fall tour dates with the month of September seemingly reserved for Staind on Lewis' calendar.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO