Filmmaker and actor M. Night Shayamalan is filming parts of his new movie in Burlington County and Philadelphia and is looking for kids as extras to star in it. Heery Lofting Casting is working on the project and posted a casting call looking for kids ages 9-12 to appear as background actors for the film. They are looking for "boys and girls of all ethnicities" to be in a group photo for a basketball team. Shooting will take place from May 2-5 in the Philly suburbs and if that’s not incentive enough, it’s also a paid gig.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO