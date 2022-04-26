ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas high school teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. — The Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team arrested Nettleton High School teacher Jermaine Thomas early Tuesday morning after evidence of sexual assault of a student was found,...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS New York

Suspect sentenced in brazen shooting that sent kids running

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a frightening shooting that sent children running for safety in the Bronx last June has been sentenced.A judge Thursday sentenced Michael Lopez to 15 years in prison for attempted murder.Lopez chased a man up Sheridan Avenue, firing at least 12 shots at him.READ MORE: Caught on camera: Innocent children caught in middle of brazen shooting in the BronxThe alleged gang member continued shooting even as two children were knocked down and struggled to get out of the way.One man was wounded. Fortunately, the children -- a 13-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother -- were not hurt.
BRONX, NY

