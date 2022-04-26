Arkansas high school teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a frightening shooting that sent children running for safety in the Bronx last June has been sentenced.A judge Thursday sentenced Michael Lopez to 15 years in prison for attempted murder.Lopez chased a man up Sheridan Avenue, firing at least 12 shots at him.READ MORE: Caught on camera: Innocent children caught in middle of brazen shooting in the BronxThe alleged gang member continued shooting even as two children were knocked down and struggled to get out of the way.One man was wounded. Fortunately, the children -- a 13-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother -- were not hurt.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO