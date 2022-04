UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a second man was recovered around 4 p.m. Saturday from Big Marine Lake. The man was on a boat with another man lake Friday when they lost control and were thrown into the cold water. While bystanders tried to save them, they were unsuccessful. The names of the two men have yet to be released. SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews recovered a man’s body and are still working to find another’s after a boat capsized Friday afternoon on a popular central Minnesota lake. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office...

