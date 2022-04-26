ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What the Republican party's support of the 'Big Lie' means for politics

WBUR
 4 days ago

The Republican Party continues to support the Big Lie — the baseless claim that...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Zelizer
Person
Celeste Headlee
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Lie#Republicans#Party Platform#Princeton University#The Republican Party#The Big Lie
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBUR

Indigenous peoples fight for land rights at global summit

The world's largest gathering of Indigenous peoples is happening in New York this week. It's the first summit of the United Nations' Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues since the pandemic began. In the U.S., Native American leaders are calling on the federal government to give tribal nations more say in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBUR

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman weighs in on Putin

After weeks of tentative peace in Kyiv, Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian city on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others. The strike hit a residential apartment shortly after United Nations Chief António Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the city. Despite international efforts,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy