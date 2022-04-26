ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nJVv_0fKjYrVe00
MLS Nashville Witherspoon FILE - Reese Witherspoon enters the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium. Witherspoon's husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, also has joined the ownership group, the team said Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool, File) (Chris Pizzello)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.

Witherspoon's husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, also has joined the ownership group, the team said Tuesday.

The soccer team started play in 2020 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans, and played its first eight league games on the road this season before it opens the new venue with a game against Philadelphia.

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state," she said in a statement. “The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

Henry has been with the Titans since 2016. He joins Mark Ingram (D.C.), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle) as NFL players who have become MLS part owners.

Actors who are owners include Drew Carey (Seattle), Matthew McConaughey (Austin) and Will Ferrell (Los Angeles FC).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Titans unveil second downtown Nashville mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – To kick off the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans unveiled its second downtown Nashville mural Wednesday. The mural, “Celebrate Tennessee,” designed and painted by Nashville muralist Eric “MOBE” Bass, aims to celebrate Nashville and the entire state of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Q106.5

Win a Trip to Nashville for Dinner With Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean isn't bringing just anyone to Nashville to celebrate his new Georgia album — the singer is looking for you and three friends to join him for a meal at E3 Chophouse!. Enter to win a trip for four to Music City. Airfare is included, as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans Double Up on Downtown Murals

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new downtown mural on Wednesday, a day before the 2022 NFL Draft. Titled “Celebrate Tennessee,” it covers the entire 198-foot by 55-foot southern facing wall of the Margaritaville Hotel, which means it is just shy of 11,000 square feet. It depicts a football player walking from Nissan Stadium to downtown along with widely recognized state symbols such as a guitar, a mockingbird and an iris in a nod to community, music and nature throughout the city and across the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Mls#Titans#Major League Soccer#Ap
WHIO Dayton

NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The smile on Peter O'Reilly's face was as bright as the desert sun. The man in charge of putting together the NFL draft, an event in some ways as difficult as staging a Super Bowl, stood Wednesday near the theater built exclusively for these proceedings. Nearby, 20 prospects were involved in football activities with youngsters from the area. Behind O'Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, was the High Roller, an iconic Ferris wheel just off the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHIO Dayton

Tucker's pinch HR lifts Astros over Texas in starters' duel

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Justin Verlander certainly noticed that Astros batters were being retired one after another. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was pretty impressive himself in only his fourth start since Tommy John surgery. Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit homer in the eighth...
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy