Two Accused of Stealing $1.2K Worth of Items From Laramie Walmart

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Aurora police officer has been found not guilty of distributing meth. Josiah Coe was facing charges with a felony for allegedly giving a woman meth and a pipe in March 2021. (credit: CBS) Coe is accused of giving about $20 worth of meth and a meth pipe to a woman who was leaving the medical center after seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The drugs had been confiscated from a different user and were supposed to be submitted to the Aurora Police Department as evidence. According to court documents, the woman told police that Coe handed her the meth and pipe wrapped in a bandana as she got into a cab to leave the medical center and Coe said that “It’ll help you out” and that “You owe me, but it ain’t nothing bad.” Coe resigned from the department the month after the incident occurred. A jury found Coe not guilty on April 21. UPDATE: ‘Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before’; Woman Tells CBS4 Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth

AURORA, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO