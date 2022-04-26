ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Two Accused of Stealing $1.2K Worth of Items From Laramie Walmart

By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Laramie women could face up to 10 years in prison after allegedly shoplifting from the Grand Avenue Walmart. Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called to...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man dead after shooting at neighbors’ homes; residents forced to evacuate

FLORISSANT, Colo. — A man is dead after authorities say he began shooting at his neighbors’ homes from inside his own home early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies received a call regarding shots fired in the area at 415 Forest Glen trail in Florissant. When they arrived, deputies […]
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
KXRM

Car crash early Saturday leaves two Pueblo teens dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two teens are dead following a car crash in Pueblo early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., Pueblo Police said a car traveling eastbound on the 4th Street bridge at Midtown lost control and collided with a second car. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two teens who died as 15-year-old […]
PUEBLO, CO
My Country 95.5

Air Ambulance From Wyoming Costs Man $489,000

Sometimes people are wrapped up in an emergency and have no idea what the costs are. By that, I mean finical costs. This story that I found in (Wyoming Business Report) shows what to look out for in life-threatening emergencies. Things we don't often think about. COVID caused Sean Deines...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Former Aurora Police Officer Josiah Coe Acquitted Of Distributing Meth

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Aurora police officer has been found not guilty of distributing meth. Josiah Coe was facing charges with a felony for allegedly giving a woman meth and a pipe in March 2021. (credit: CBS) Coe is accused of giving about $20 worth of meth and a meth pipe to a woman who was leaving the medical center after seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The drugs had been confiscated from a different user and were supposed to be submitted to the Aurora Police Department as evidence. According to court documents, the woman told police that Coe handed her the meth and pipe wrapped in a bandana as she got into a cab to leave the medical center and Coe said that “It’ll help you out” and that “You owe me, but it ain’t nothing bad.” Coe resigned from the department the month after the incident occurred. A jury found Coe not guilty on April 21. UPDATE: ‘Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before’; Woman Tells CBS4 Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth
AURORA, CO
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 56-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after flipping his motorcycle on the outskirts of town, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, near milepost 3.78 on Powderhouse Road, between Iron Mountain Road and E. Riding Club Road. According to a crash...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Man Sues Wyoming Company Over ‘Do Not Call’ Violations

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. A Louisiana man who has filed more than 70 lawsuits in 30 different federal courts has filed his first Wyoming lawsuit, suing a company registered as a Wyoming business for violating federal “do not call” rules. Clinton Strange, of Greenwood,...
WYOMING STATE
KKTV

Colorado fire marshal dies in line of duty

WEST DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire professionals across the state are mourning the loss of one of their own. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the line of duty death of Stephen Smith, fire marshal,” said West Douglas County Fire Protection District in a social media post Sunday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fight Between Neighbors Over Kids’ Fireworks Results In 37-Year Prison Sentence

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Scott Mathews and his girlfriend wanted to protect their dogs from the fireworks being set off by children on the 4th of July, 2019. Jaharie Wheeler wanted to protect his family. The argument between the two families reached its climax with the two men fighting in the courtyard of their Aurora apartment complex. Mathews pulled out a handgun and shot Wheeler once in the chest. Wheeler died at a hospital. Wednesday, an Arapahoe County District Court judge sentenced Mathews to 37 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Mathews was a corrections officer for the DOC at the time of the fatal...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Struck By Bullet That Came Through Apartment Window

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured. The woman was inside her apartment when she was struck by a bullet that came through the window late Tuesday night. #APDAlert APD working a shooting at 14590 E 2nd Ave. Ofc responded and found an adult female with a GSW and applied a tourniquet. Transported to the hospital, non-life threatening. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info call APD or @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/kqlBO6M9FP — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 27, 2022 Police received calls of shots fired in the area of 14590 E. 2nd Avenue and when officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot and damaged property and vehicles. That’s when they located the woman with the gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet and she was taken to the hospital by Aurora Fire Rescue. Officers didn’t find any additional victims.
AURORA, CO
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy